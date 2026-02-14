Bajaj
Meet Yuvraj Narayan, Indian-origin man who will lead DP World after Dubai ‘Sultan’ resigned amid Epstein files links

Yuvraj Narayan becomes DP World Group CEO after Sultan bin Sulayem resigns amid Epstein files—l earn about Narayan's career and leadership.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 01:01 PM IST First published on: Feb 14, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Yuvraj NarayanYuvraj Narayan was appointed group CEO of DP World on Friday. (Photo: X/@FrameTheGlobe)

DP World has appointed Indian-origin executive Yuvraj Narayan as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem after disclosures in newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

DP World announced that Narayan will take charge as Group CEO, while Essa Kazim assumes the role of Chairman. The leadership transition comes at a sensitive time for the Dubai-based global ports and logistics operator.

Who is Yuvraj Narayan?

Yuvraj Narayan is a qualified chartered accountant of Indian origin who has spent more than two decades at DP World. He joined the company in 2004 and was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer in 2005, according to the company website.

Over the years, Narayan has played a central role in shaping the company’s financial strategy and expansion across international markets. In his most recent role as Group Deputy CEO and CFO, he oversaw financial management, capital allocation, corporate finance and key operational functions across DP World’s global network.

His elevation to Group CEO marks a continuity move by the company, promoting a long-serving insider familiar with its international trade and logistics operations.

Career before DP World

Before moving to DP World, Narayan held senior roles in banking and port operations. He worked with ANZ Group as Head of Corporate and Project Finance for South Asia, handling infrastructure and large-scale financing projects.

He also served as Chief Financial Officer at Salalah Port Services in Oman, gaining direct experience in port management before joining the Dubai-headquartered logistics group.

Narayan currently serves on the boards of HDFC International Life and Re Company Limited and the Dubai Financial Market.

Leadership change at DP World

DP World operates port terminals and logistics infrastructure across six continents and is a key player in global trade supply chains. Narayan’s appointment comes after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem stepped down following scrutiny over references to him in recently unsealed Epstein-related documents. Being mentioned in such files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing.

With Narayan at the helm, the company is expected to focus on operational continuity and global trade integration as it navigates the leadership transition.

Personal life

Birth and nationality: He was born in October 1956 and is an Indian citizen.

Residency: He is a long-term resident of the United Arab Emirates.

Express Global Desk

