Meet Brock Pierce, the child actor-turned-crypto currency billionaire running for president in US

Brock Pierce, a former child actor, is now running for president in the US as an independent candidate. (Brock Pierce/Twitter)

A child actor-turned-cryptocurrency billionaire is amongst the 1,216 independent presidential candidates who could potentially divert votes from US President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

Brock Pierce, who featured in Disney’s ‘The Mighty Ducks’ series and played the son of a president in the film ‘First Kid’ in the 1990s, has now thrown his hat in the ring for the presidential election this year as an independent candidate.

The 39-year-old made a fortune during his second career as a tech entrepreneur and allegedly raised billions of dollars during the early days of the crypto ecosystem. Pierce has now decided to run for President of the United States because he fears that the country is doomed unless new leadership steps in to make some drastic changes.

“I think that we lack a real vision for the future — I mean, what kind of world do we want to live in, in the year 2030? What is the plan? Where are we trying to get to, you know? You have to aim for something. And I see mostly just a lot of mud being thrown around, not a lot of people putting forth game-changing ideas. It’s getting scary. And I have a view of what to do,” he told the BBC.

Pierce was endorsed by the Independence Party of New York at its presidential nominating convention in August and has pumped in over three million of his own dollars into his campaign, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Described by Rolling Stone magazine as the “hippie king of crypto currency”, the eccentric businessman spent the last four years focussing on philanthropic work in Puerto Rico and also vowed to give away his first billion dollars to charity after appearing on Forbes’ first crypto rich list, BBC reported.

But Pierce says that while he does not think he will win the election, he plans to end up in the White House anyway. Describing his strategy to Cointelegraph, he explained, “If a third party such as myself were to win a single state, it becomes possible that no one wins the election. If a third party such as again, ourselves, were to win three states, it becomes likely that no one wins the election. So I’m not trying to win the election. I’m trying to win three states so that no one wins the election.”

He has also told the BBC that his current campaign is focussed on “laying the groundwork for the future”, especially since he has age on his side. However, soon after he began campaigning, he was served with securities fraud papers at his own rally in New York last month.

https://twitter.com/jameskoutoulas/status/1305584521170104323

