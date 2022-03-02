MBBS student from Punjab dies of brain stroke in Ukraine

Chandan Jindal, a 22-year-old fourth-year medical student of Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University at Vinnytsia in Ukraine, and a resident of Barnala in Punjab, died Wednesday morning of brain stroke. His cousin Neeraj Jindal, a municipal councilor in the Barnala Nagar Council and also the state vice-president of the BJP, confirmed the news.

Neeraj said, “He was a very bright student. He studied till Class X in Barnala and later went to Chandigarh to take coaching to prepare for pre-medical competitions. He was always among the toppers in school and four years back, he went to Ukraine to study medicine. He was doing well even there.”

Neeraj said, “On February 2, he suffered a brain stroke and we got to know about it on February 3. His father, Shishir Kumar Jindal and my father Krishan Gopal Jindal went to Ukraine on February 7 as he was kept on ventilator and couldn’t be brought back in that condition.”

According to information, Chandan was admitted to the ICU of the Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University on February 2. Neeraj said, “My father had come back to India on March 1 by crossing the Ukraine-Romania border. With the war breaking out in the country, we didn’t know what was the status of the healthcare being provided to Chandan. We are in a deep shock.”

Meanwhile, sources said Chandan suffered from an ischemic stroke. His father has now written to the government of India to help him take back his son’s body to India.

Deputy commissioner of Barnala, Kumar Saurabh Raj, told The Indian Express, “We got intimation about the student from the Ministry of External Affairs and are in touch with the family. His body is yet to arrive in India.”