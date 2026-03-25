BBC names ex-Google executive Matt Brittin new director-general as it faces feud with Trump

President of EMEA Business and Operations for Google, Matt Brittin is seen at the London headquarters of Google and YouTube in King's Cross, London. (AP/ File)

Former Google executive Matt Brittin will be the new director-general of the BBC, the broadcaster announced Wednesday.

The appointment comes as the UK’s national broadcaster faces an uncertain future and a $10 billion lawsuit from President Donald Trump.

Brittin, 57, spent almost two decades at Google, becoming the company’s president in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Last year Tim Davie announced he was resigning as the BBC’s director over criticism of how the broadcaster edited a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

A documentary aired days before the 2024 presidential election spliced together three quotes from the speech into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.”

Story continues below this ad

Trump is suing the broadcaster for defamation in a Florida court.

Brittin said the 104-year-old BBC is “an extraordinary, uniquely British asset.”

“This is a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity,” Brittin said. “The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are. To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future. I can’t wait to start this work.”