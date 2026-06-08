Earthquake of magnitude 8.2 hits Philippines’ Mindanao; tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of magnitude 8.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines. (Representational /File Photo)

Philippines Earthquake: Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake measured 7.8 in magnitude and occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 km. It had earlier estimated the strength at 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also flagged a potential tsunami threat following the tremor.