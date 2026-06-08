Earthquake of magnitude 8.2 hits Philippines’ Mindanao; tsunami warning issued

The geophysics ⁠agencies ​of the Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings. There were no immediate reports of major damage in either country.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 8, 2026 06:16 AM IST First published on: Jun 8, 2026 at 05:40 AM IST
EarthquakeEarthquake of magnitude 8.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines. (Representational /File Photo)

Philippines Earthquake: Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake measured 7.8 in magnitude and occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 km. It had earlier estimated the strength at 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also flagged a potential tsunami threat following the tremor.

Philippine and Indonesian authorities issued alerts shortly after the quake, though there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) put the magnitude lower at 7.0, warning that damage was possible and that tsunami waves of more than one metre could reach coastal areas and persist for several hours. Indonesia’s BMKG estimated the quake at magnitude 7.7.

Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani province, said the local police station sustained minor cracks during the shaking.

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“This is the strongest earthquake we’ve experienced,” Ancheta told Reuters by phone, adding that some people fainted during the tremor but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

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Witnesses in Manado, a city in northern Indonesia, also said the quake was strongly felt.

The Philippines and Indonesia lie along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity due to shifting tectonic plates.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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