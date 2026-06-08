Earthquake of magnitude 8.2 hits Philippines’ Mindanao; tsunami warning issued

Philippines Earthquake: Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake measured 7.8 in magnitude and occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 km. It had earlier estimated the strength at 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also flagged a potential tsunami threat following the tremor.
Philippine and Indonesian authorities issued alerts shortly after the quake, though there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) put the magnitude lower at 7.0, warning that damage was possible and that tsunami waves of more than one metre could reach coastal areas and persist for several hours. Indonesia’s BMKG estimated the quake at magnitude 7.7.
Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani province, said the local police station sustained minor cracks during the shaking.
“This is the strongest earthquake we’ve experienced,” Ancheta told Reuters by phone, adding that some people fainted during the tremor but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Witnesses in Manado, a city in northern Indonesia, also said the quake was strongly felt.
The Philippines and Indonesia lie along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity due to shifting tectonic plates.
This is a developing story and will be updated