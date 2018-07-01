Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Maryland shooting: Priest highlights work of 5 slain journalists

Maryland shooting: Priest highlights work of 5 slain journalists

The Rev. M. Dion Thompson focused on the sorrow the shootings have caused in the town during a Saturday evening sermon at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis.

By: AP | Annapolis | Published: July 1, 2018 9:12:37 am
Police walk near the shooting scene after the gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. (Reuters) Police walk near the shooting scene after the gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. (Reuters)

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist highlighted in a sermon the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

The Rev. M. Dion Thompson focused on the sorrow the shootings have caused in the town during a Saturday evening sermon at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis.

Thompson says it’s an affliction that lies on everyone who has gathered at vigils. He also says the families of the five who were killed are “suffering through this unspeakable sorrow.”

Thompson worked at The Baltimore Sun for 15 years.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement