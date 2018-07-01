Maryland shooting: Priest highlights work of 5 slain journalists

Police walk near the shooting scene after the gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. (Reuters) Police walk near the shooting scene after the gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. (Reuters)

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist highlighted in a sermon the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

The Rev. M. Dion Thompson focused on the sorrow the shootings have caused in the town during a Saturday evening sermon at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis.

Thompson says it’s an affliction that lies on everyone who has gathered at vigils. He also says the families of the five who were killed are “suffering through this unspeakable sorrow.”

Thompson worked at The Baltimore Sun for 15 years.

