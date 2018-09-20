Maryland shooting: Three people killed, shooter still on loose

The Associated Press, citing the FBI, said the shooter is still active. The Associated Press, citing the FBI, said the shooter is still active.

Three people were killed in a shooting in northeast Maryland, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Thursday. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.

Confirming the shooting, Harford Country sheriff asked the area residents to avoid Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. The FBI, according to the Associated Press, said the shooter is still active and its Baltimore field office was assisting the local police department.

Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan tweeted: “We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd