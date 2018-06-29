Maryland shooting: Suspect charged with 5 counts of murder; All you need to know

Police walk near the shooting scene after the gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. (Reuters) Police walk near the shooting scene after the gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. (Reuters)

The 38-year-old gunman, who blasted his way through a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, with a shotgun, killing at least five persons, was arrested on Friday. The accused, who was later identified as Jarrod Ramos, entered the Capital Gazette newspaper group on Thursday afternoon and opened fire as journalists crawled under desks and sought other hiding places to protect themselves. Ramos has been charged with five counts of 1st-degree murder.

‘Newsroom looked like a war zone’

A Capital Gazette crime reporter, Phil Davis, said he was hiding under his desk along with his colleagues when the accused stop firing. The newsroom looked “like a war zone”, he told the Baltimore Sun. He later tweeted, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff – not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death – all the time,” he said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Journalists who were trapped inside the newsroom described the incident as minutes of terror as they heard the gunman’s footsteps and the repeated blasts of the shotgun. Reporter Selene San Felice told CNN she was at her desk but ran after hearing shots, only to find a back door locked. She then watched as a colleague was shot, adding she didn’t glimpse the gunman. “I heard footsteps a couple of times,” she said. `”I was breathing really loud and was trying not to, but I couldn’t be quiet.”

What led to the attack?

While terming Thursday’s shooting as a ‘targeted attack’, police said the accused had a long-standing feud with the news organisation. In 2012, the Laurel resident had sued the newspaper in 2012 after accusing Eric Hartley, a former reporter and Thomas Marquardt, then editor and publisher, of defamation over an article titled “Jarrod wants to be your friend”. The article, which was published in ‘The Capital’, one of Capital Gazette’s publications, revolved around a case in which the suspect had pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of an old high school classmate.

The court agreed that the contents of the article were accurate and based on public records, the document showed, and in 2015, Maryland’s second-highest court upheld the ruling rejecting the accused’s suit.

Months later, the accused filed a longer 22-page claim of defamation, however, the lawsuit was dismissed by the court as he failed to produce any evidence to support his claims.

The accused then wrote in his biographical notes that he was suing people in Anne Arundel County and “making corpses of corrupt careers and corporate entities.” Officials said the suspect had been making social media threats against the newspaper for some time.

While police is yet to release the name of the suspect, Capital Gazette and the Baltimore Sun named him as Jarrod Ramos, citing law enforcement.

Accused mutilated fingers to avoid identification

Police said Ramos mutilated his fingers in order to avoid identification, news agency AP reported. Officials probing the case believe the suspect was attempting to prevent them from getting a finger match. However, he was later identified using facial recognition technology.

Capital Gazette publishes photos of victims on front page

On Friday, the Annapolis newspaper published an edition with photographs of the victims along with ‘5 shot dead at The Capital’ as its headline in bold letters on its front page. The victims were Rob Hiaasen, 59, Wendi Winters, 65, Rebecca Smith, 34, Gerald Fischman, 61, and John McNamara, acting police chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, William Krampf, said. Smith was a sales assistant and the others were journalists, he added.

