Nine-year-old finds rare megalodon shark tooth on Christmas day

A nine-year-old girl from Maryland in the United States found herself with a unique gift this Christmas — an ancient shark tooth belonging to the now-extinct Otodus megalodon shark species.

Molly Sampson found the rare fossils during her Christmas Day visit to Calvert Beach in Maryland, said a report in the BBC, a discovery that was described as a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of find” by the curator of a local marine museum.

A megalodon — also known as “big tooth” — is a type of shark that went extinct 3.6 million years ago, according to the Natural History Museum. Museum curator Emma Bernard described it as “not only the biggest shark in the world, but one of the largest fish ever to exist,” measuring 15-18 m in height. It is believed to have been a carnivore, consuming small animals, including dolphins and humpback whales.

The teeth that Molly found were 5 inches long, wrote her mother Alicia Sampson on Facebook. Alicia wrote that her daughters Molly and Natalie had “asked for insulated waders to go sharkstooth hunting like professionals.” Chest waders are one-piece garments, similar to overalls, that are used to provide insulation while wading in water.

“I’m pretty sure Molly is feeling like this is the best Christmas ever. Her and Natalie asked for insulated waders to go sharkstooth hunting like professionals…. then of course first thing they do is put them on and go out hunting. Look at the size of the tooth Molly just found 🤣 😳 this tooth was in the water, so thanks to the waders she got the best part of her present!!,” Alicia wrote, sharing photographs of the teeth collected.

The rare tooth was taken to the Calvert Marine Museum in Maryland, where scientists confirmed its origin and described Molly as a “future paleontologist.”

Alicia said that Molly found the teeth in the water and not on the beach. “That thing is enormous. Some people spend years hunting and never find a tooth that big,” said one of the replies to Alicia’s post.

Stephen Godfrey, the museum’s curator of paleontology, confirmed that this was a rare find. “People should not get the impression that teeth like this one are common along Calvert Cliffs,” he told BBC.