Markets dive after ‘Tariff Man’ threat by Donald Trump

Written by Matt Phillips and Alan Rappeport

The trade war is back on — at least as far as investors are concerned.

Stocks sank on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump threatened China with further tariffs, just days after the two countries agreed to a cease-fire in their escalating economic conflict. Referring to himself as a “Tariff Man,” Trump, in a series of tweets, deepened the murkiness surrounding the trade agreement, while members of his economic team talked down the prospects of a broad deal.

The global and domestic worries are undercutting the prospects for manufacturers, technology companies, regional banks and airlines, intensifying the sell-off in stocks. The S&P 500 lost more than 3 percent on Tuesday, after rallying the day before on the hope of a deal with China.

“They actually want to see a positive resolution where this problem is solved so they don’t have to worry about it,” said Randy Watts, chief investment strategist at the brokerage firm William O’Neil & Co.

Investors are now grappling with the potential for a protracted conflict, as the president signaled the negotiations could be more contentious than expected. Deep divisions remain between the two countries, including the administration’s insistence that China end its practice of pressuring U.S. companies to hand over valuable technology and trade secrets.

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

By Tuesday, the optimism had completely faded as Trump once again called out China for its trade practices. In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, he pushed the Chinese to buy American agricultural products “immediately,” and questioned whether a “real deal” with Beijing is actually possible.

The mood of the market worsened throughout the day, with companies most exposed to the costs of the trade fight bearing the brunt of the pain. Shares of Boeing and Caterpillar — large exporters with significant sales in China — fell sharply, 4.9 percent for Boeing and 6.9 percent for Caterpillar.

But trade was not the only issue on Tuesday. The Russell 2000 index of small companies — which typically depend far less on foreign sales — fell 4.4 percent, while regional banks, automakers, airlines and homebuilding shares all dropped.