Zuckerberg’s $300 million superyacht ‘refused’ to help stranded boat in Alaska: What happened?

A spokesperson for Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg said the billionaire entrepreneur was not on board the yacht. (Image Source: AP)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing the heat after his $300 million superyacht allegedly “ignored” a desperate plea for help from a stranded boat near Farragut Bay in Alaska, according to multiple media reports.

Zuckerberg’s yacht allegedly declined help

The Silicon Valley billionaire’s yacht, Launchpad, which is nearly 400 ft long, allegedly didn’t act on requests from a boat nearby that called for help last week, The Guardian reported, adding that the superyacht “repeatedly” declined to assist the 21 ft lightboat that sent out calls for assistance from nearby vessels.

Stranded boat contacted Coast Guard

The boat ran out of fuel on a voyage between Petersburg and Juneau and contacted the Coast Guard in the region around 9:30 pm (local time) last Monday.