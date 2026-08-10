Zuckerberg’s $300 million superyacht ‘refused’ to help stranded boat in Alaska: What happened?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing the heat after his $300 million superyacht allegedly “ignored” a desperate plea for help from a stranded boat near Farragut Bay in Alaska, according to multiple media reports.
Zuckerberg’s yacht allegedly declined help
The Silicon Valley billionaire’s yacht, Launchpad, which is nearly 400 ft long, allegedly didn’t act on requests from a boat nearby that called for help last week, The Guardian reported, adding that the superyacht “repeatedly” declined to assist the 21 ft lightboat that sent out calls for assistance from nearby vessels.
Stranded boat contacted Coast Guard
The boat ran out of fuel on a voyage between Petersburg and Juneau and contacted the Coast Guard in the region around 9:30 pm (local time) last Monday.
The Coast Guard then forwarded the requests to boats in the nearby waterway around half an hour later, and Zuckerberg’s superyacht Launchpad was nearby, The Sun reported.
Zuckerberg spokesperson denies intentional snub
According to a spokesperson for Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg, the billionaire entrepreneur was not on board the yacht at the time and that Launchpad did not intentionally ignore an assistance call from the nearby small boat that ran out of fuel, Forbes reported.
Cruise ship came to the rescue
A small cruise ship, Wilderness Legacy, came to help the vessel stuck in Alaska. When the rescue was underway, the cruise’s captain announced that Zuckerberg’s superyacht was closer to the stranded boat but “refused” to aid, according to a passenger, the New York Post reported.
Passenger claims yacht repeatedly refused
A passenger aboard the Wilderness Legacy Cruise posted an update on the social media platform Blue Sky, saying, “I’m on a small-ship Alaska cruise with my son. Our boat rescued a stranded vessel last night, and apparently we did that after the Coast Guard radioed Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht – which was closer – and they repeatedly refused to respond.”
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The cruise ship later towed the boat back to Farragut Bay, according to a statement.
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