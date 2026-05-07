Trump’s envoy enters the Vatican: Marco Rubio’s ‘frank’ mission to mend ties after explosive attacks on Pope Leo

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Pope Leo at the Vatican as tensions grew over Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran and criticism of the pope. (Credit-Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to the Vatican on Thursday for a potentially fraught ‌encounter with Pope Leo as President Donald Trump has continued a series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran war.

Rubio’s convoy drove through the central Roman boulevard leading to the Vatican under tight security, arriving at 11:10 am (0910 GMT) for the first visit between the pope and a Trump cabinet official in nearly a ​year.

The closed-door meeting between Leo and Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, is expected to last about ​a half-hour. Rubio will meet afterwards with the Vatican’s top diplomat, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.