Rubio says Mojtaba Khamenei is ‘more active’ in talks, dismisses China’s impact in Iran war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified earlier in the House Appropriations Committee that while Iran possesses Chinese military equipment from previous ties, US has seen no evidence that Chinese assistance has influenced the battlefield or hindered US military operations.

Speaking before a House subcommittee, Rubio said the United States had not observed any Chinese support to Iran that had “changed the dynamic in the battlefield” or “in any way impeded our operations”.

His remarks come weeks after the US State Department imposed sanctions on three China-based entities accused of assisting Iran during its military confrontation with the US. According to the Trump administration, one of the sanctioned firms collected satellite imagery of US and allied military facilities to fulfil Iranian intelligence requests. A second company allegedly supplied satellite imagery directly to Iran during the conflict, while a third published open-source images detailing US military activity, according to WRAL news reports.