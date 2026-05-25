‘Crafted by Iranian genius’: Iran mocks US Secretary Rubio’s Taj Mahal stop during India visit

Marco Rubio's Taj Mahal visit triggered a satirical response from Iran’s Hyderabad mission amid diplomatic tensions over US-Iran relations.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 25, 2026 08:11 PM IST
US Secretary of State Rubio visited the Taj Mahal on Monday along with her wife Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor.US Secretary of State Rubio visited the Taj Mahal along with her wife Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor. (Photo: @USAmbIndia)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal along with her wife Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday and posted a picture on social media as the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad took a satirical jibe at the image and accused America of “threatening Iranian civilisation.”

Rubio is visiting India for four days and it is his first official visit which is aimed at recalibrating relations between Delhi and Washington that have reportedly faced headwinds since last year.

Iranian mission critiques Rubio’s historical awareness

The official X handle of the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad criticised Rubio’s visit to the 17th century monument in Agra and claimed that the US secretary of state was unaware of the monument’s architecture. The mission wrote, “If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn’t have posed for a picture here.”

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat against Iranian civilisation, wherein he had said “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” the Iranian mission in Hyderabad wrote, “This monument was built out for the love of emperor’s Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects — meanwhile his government today threatens to wipe out Iranian civilization, insulting other civilizations.”

Context of recent military conflict

The development comes in the backdrop of the US-Iran war which started after America and Israel launched their offensive against Tehran on February 28. A ceasefire was struck between the US and Iran on April 8, halting the conflict in West Asia.

However, a peace deal to end the fighting still remains elusive as Iran and US remain stuck on some issues, including the fate of highly enriched uranium stockpile, Iran’s nuclear programme, administering the Strait of Hormuz among others.

Ongoing negotiations in Doha

An Iranian delegation has reached Doha on Monday to hold talks with the Qatari prime minister in order to finalise a potential deal with the United States to end the conflict in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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