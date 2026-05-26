State Department posts Rubio’s ‘stupid people’ line on anti-India racism, then quietly deletes it

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was on a four-day visit to India, was asked about racist comments targeting Indians in America during a joint press conference held in New Delhi. Rubio’s response was posted on social media by the US State Department, which went viral online, but was deleted later.

The response by Rubio, wherein he dismissed the racist comments against Indians as coming from “stupid people” in every country, went viral as it was widely interpreted as an indirect jibe at US President Donald Trump.

Rubio was asked about anti-India remarks that have recently cropped up in the United States on May 24, when he was attending a joint presser along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The question referred to President Trump’s endorsement of remarks made by podcaster Michael Savage on America’s birthright citizenship being abused by India and China.