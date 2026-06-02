Iran has to reopen Hormuz, will negotiate ‘aspects of nuclear programme’, says Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to Review the FY27 State Department Budget Request on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio Tuesday said Iran has “agreed to negotiate aspects of their nuclear programme”, and labelled the regime’s decision to block the Strait of Hormuz “unlawful and illegal”.

“What Iran is doing is ‘unlawful and illegal’, they have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” Rubio said during a Senate hearing where he painted an optimistic picture of the Donald Trump administration’s progress in West Asia.

Rubio claimed “that just a month ago, just a year ago, they were refusing to even mention” these aspects. But he quickly struck a more realistic note.

This was “not a guarantee,” he said, that the negotiations will ultimately lead to a “deal that’s acceptable” by Congress. He said the instability of Iran’s leadership had made negotiations difficult.