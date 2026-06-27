‘Enormous fans’ of PM Modi: Marco Rubio hails India’s rise as global power

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India is making “incredible gains economically” and is emerging as an increasingly influential global power.
In an interview with news agency IANS at the White House, Rubio said the Trump administration viewed India as one of America’s closest strategic partners and highlighted the strong relationship between Modi and US President Donald Trump.
“We are enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he’s done,” Rubio was quoted as saying.
“He leads a country that’s making incredible gains economically and is really coming into its own as a global power, a country that’s increasingly accounted for on decisions being made on the global stage,” Rubio added.
Rubio said India’s growing global influence had further strengthened ties with Washington.
“India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn’t be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy,” he said.
Calling India and the United States the world’s largest and oldest democracies, respectively, Rubio said the two countries shared common values that offered vast opportunities for cooperation.
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“I think we have so much aligned and in common that we can build and work on together,” he said.
Defence, trade and supply chains
Rubio identified economics, supply chains, critical minerals, energy, security and freedom of navigation as key areas where India and the US are expanding cooperation.
“These are all issues that bind us together. We’re aligned on so many things,” he said.
He also praised the Indian-American community, calling it “an additional link” between the two countries.
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When told he was popular among Indian Americans, Rubio replied, “Oh, good. I’m glad to hear that. I appreciate that very much. It’s a community that’s enriched our country in many ways.”
Why it matters
India and the United States have significantly expanded cooperation over the past two decades across defence, trade, critical technologies, energy and the Indo-Pacific, with successive US administrations describing the partnership as one of the defining bilateral relationships of the 21st century.
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