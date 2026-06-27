‘Enormous fans’ of PM Modi: Marco Rubio hails India’s rise as global power

US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit, June 17, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India is making “incredible gains economically” and is emerging as an increasingly influential global power.

In an interview with news agency IANS at the White House, Rubio said the Trump administration viewed India as one of America’s closest strategic partners and highlighted the strong relationship between Modi and US President Donald Trump.

“We are enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he’s done,” Rubio was quoted as saying.

“He leads a country that’s making incredible gains economically and is really coming into its own as a global power, a country that’s increasingly accounted for on decisions being made on the global stage,” Rubio added.