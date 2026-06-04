Rubio says Greenland is part of Denmark ‘for now’ as Trump revives Canada ‘state’ rhetoric, sparking fresh NATO ally concerns

Marco Rubio was questioned by lawmakers about Donald Trump’s earlier claims that the US needs to control Greenland for security reasons. When asked whether Greenland is part of Denmark, Rubio replied, “For now.” (AI-generated image)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reignited debate over President Donald Trump’s controversial ambitions toward Greenland and Canada after making remarks during a House hearing that appeared to echo the administration’s long-standing interest in expanding American influence in the Arctic, reported Axios. Rubio said Greenland remains part of Denmark “for now”, a comment widely interpreted as an approval of Trump’s repeated assertions that the United States should control the strategically important Arctic island.
What did Rubio say?
During a hearing of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on June 3, Rubio was questioned by lawmakers about Trump’s earlier claims that the US needs to control Greenland for security reasons. When asked whether Greenland is part of Denmark, Rubio replied, “For now.”
The remark immediately drew attention because it appeared to leave open the possibility of a future change in Greenland’s status.
Rubio later clarified that Washington is currently engaged in discussions with both Denmark and Greenland regarding defence cooperation and military access on the island. He described those talks as being “in a good place” and said discussions were continuing monthly.
According to Reuters, Rubio argued that Greenland plays a critical role in missile defence and Arctic security, while also reiterating Trump’s view that direct ownership would provide greater strategic advantages than existing defence agreements.
Why is Greenland important?
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, occupies a strategically crucial position in the Arctic. As melting ice opens new shipping routes and intensifies competition among major powers, the island has gained increased geopolitical significance. The United States already maintains military facilities there, including the Pituffik Space Base, and views the region as vital for monitoring missile threats and countering Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.
Trump has repeatedly argued that US control of Greenland is necessary for national security. His renewed interest in the territory has caused friction with Denmark and other NATO allies, who have consistently rejected any suggestion that Greenland could be sold or transferred. Greenlandic and Danish leaders have repeatedly stated that the island is not for sale and that its future will be decided by its own people.
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Canada remarks add to controversy
Rubio’s remarks came shortly after Trump revived another familiar talking point referring to Canada as America’s “51st state”. According to Axios, the comment was amplified when US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra shared Trump’s social media post alongside reports that Canada had entered a technical recession. The episode renewed concerns among allies about Washington’s increasingly confrontational rhetoric toward friendly nations.
Impact on relations with allies
The renewed rhetoric has once again placed pressure on relations between Washington and its allies. Trump’s remarks on Greenland and Canada have contributed to tensions with longstanding partners, particularly Denmark, which remains firmly opposed to any transfer of Greenland’s sovereignty. Reuters reported that despite the controversy, current discussions between the US, Denmark and Greenland have shifted toward practical defence cooperation rather than territorial acquisition.
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