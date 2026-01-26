15 killed, scores missing as passenger ferry capsizes off southern Philippines

​The PCG said the vessel ‌had 332 passengers on record and 27 crew. (Photo: X/@CGTNOfficial)

At least fifteen people died after a passenger boat carrying more than 300 people capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The accident occurred after midnight on ‍Monday ⁠as the passenger vessel, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo in Sulu province, after departing Zamboanga. ​The PCG said the vessel ‌had 332 passengers on record and 27 crew.