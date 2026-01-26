skip to content
Weather
Trending

15 killed, scores missing as passenger ferry capsizes off southern Philippines

The accident occurred after midnight on ‍Monday ⁠as the passenger vessel, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo in Sulu province, after departing Zamboanga.

reuters

By: Reuters

January 26, 2026 07:36 AM IST First published on: Jan 26, 2026 at 06:22 AM IST
Philippines​The PCG said the vessel ‌had 332 passengers on record and 27 crew. (Photo: X/@CGTNOfficial)

At least fifteen people died after a passenger boat carrying more than 300 people capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The accident occurred after midnight on ‍Monday ⁠as the passenger vessel, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo in Sulu province, after departing Zamboanga. ​The PCG said the vessel ‌had 332 passengers on record and 27 crew.

Coast Guard ​Commander Romel Dua of Southern Mindanao District told DZBB radio that 215 people had been rescued and seven bodies recovered, while search and rescue operations continued for ‌144 others who remained missing.

Dua said an investigation was underway to determine ‌the cause of the accident. Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman ‌shared on Facebook clips from the scene at Isabela port in ‌Mindanao which ‍showed ⁠survivors being ​ushered off boats, some wrapped in thermal blankets, and others ⁠being carried on stretchers.

Scores ⁠of people die each year from ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago ‌of more than 7,000 islands with a patchy record for ‌maritime safety.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 26, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us