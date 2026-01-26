25 killed in attack by Islamic State-backed group in eastern Congo, rights group says

A man rides a bicycle on a street as people return to their homes in Uvira, Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo: AP)

An attack by an Islamic State-linked militant group in eastern Congo killed at least 25 people early Sunday, a rights group based in Ituri province said.

The dead from the attack by the Allied Democratic Force, or ADF, include 15 men who were burned alive in a house and seven who were shot in the village of Apakulu in the Irumu territory of Ituri province. Three others were killed in Walese Vonkutu administrative area.