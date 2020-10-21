scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Many feared dead in suspected gas explosion in west London, say reports

The blast reportedly took place on King Street in Ealing. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2020 8:20:28 pm
Many people are feared dead in what is suspected to be a gas explosion at a shop in west London Wednesday, Evening Standard reported. The blast reportedly took place on King Street in Ealing.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

