Manhattan terror attack: PM Modi among world leaders to condemn incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Manhattan, New York, and expressed his condolences to those who affected in the incident. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed solidarity with the United States and said, “Shocked to hear of terrorist attack in New York. Our condolences to bereaved families. India stands by United States.”

Reactions have been pouring in following the attack that claimed the lives of at least eight people and injured eleven.

Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

Former US president Barack Obama expressed his solidarity with New Yorkers, saying, “New Yorkers are tough as they come.” He added on Twitter, “Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today’s attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come.”

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2017

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was a Senator from New York, said, “New York’s resilience is stronger than a cowardly act of terror. Thinking of the victims, their families, & the responders who saved lives.”

French President Emmanuel Macron too expressed solidarity with the residents of New York City and said that the shared fight for freedom unites the two countries. Macron said, “I convey my emotion and the solidarity of France for New York City and the US. Our fight for freedom unites us more than ever.”

I convey my emotion and the solidarity of France for New York City and the US. Our fight for freedom unites us more than ever. #Manhattan — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 31, 2017

UK’s leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Cobryn conveyed his sympathies and thoughts to the families of those who died and were injured in New York attack. Cobryn said, “Terrible reports of lives lost in NYC terror attack. My thoughts and solidarity are with those affected, their families & emergency services.”

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan in a statement said, “New Yorkers are strong and resilient – I know they will not be cowed by this assault on the innocent and on our shared values and way of life.”

London stands in grief and solidarity with the great city of New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/ojrxSDnZos — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 31, 2017

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said that the US follow European cities referring to the increased cases of violence and lone wolf attack in Europe in the last couple of years. Farage on social media said, “It is sad to see New York follow European cities.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement released to the press, expressed his solidarity. “I am deeply grieved to hear of today’s terrorist attack in New York City. Canadians join me in offering our sincere condolences to those mourning the loss of family members and friends. We also send our wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured. New York is known for its resilience and strength, and we know that New Yorkers will stand together as they always have in the face of difficult situations. Tonight, we offer our prayers and thoughts to our neighbours in the United States. We are with you, as always, as friends and allies,” he said.

Belgium Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said, “I am deeply saddened to announce a Belgian victim in Manhattan — I express my condolences to the family and friends. My thoughts are with the victims of the attack in New York.” One of the victims of the attack was a Belgian national.

