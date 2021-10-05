Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Updated: October 5, 2021 3:27:32 pm
Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems,” the award-giving body said on Tuesday.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5
The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
