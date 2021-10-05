Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems,” the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021 The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.