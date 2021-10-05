scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

By: Reuters | Stockholm |
Updated: October 5, 2021 3:27:32 pm
Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi.

Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems,” the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

 

The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement