Man with knife cannot silence man with pen: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on attack on Rushdie

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned the “cowardly attack” on author Salman Rushdie, asserting that “a man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen.”

“New York State will always stand up to protect freedom of expression, freedom of speech and we condemn the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie,” Hochul said Sunday in remarks at the Chautauqua Institution, the western New York literary community where Rushdie was stabbed Friday by 24-year old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.

Hochul was at the Chautauqua Institution just two days after the attack on Rushdie that stunned the tranquil Chautauqua community as well as the US and the world.