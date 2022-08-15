Man with knife cannot silence man with pen: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on attack on Rushdie

August 15, 2022 11:49:58 am
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned the “cowardly attack” on author Salman Rushdie, asserting that “a man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen.”
“New York State will always stand up to protect freedom of expression, freedom of speech and we condemn the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie,” Hochul said Sunday in remarks at the Chautauqua Institution, the western New York literary community where Rushdie was stabbed Friday by 24-year old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.
Hochul was at the Chautauqua Institution just two days after the attack on Rushdie that stunned the tranquil Chautauqua community as well as the US and the world.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list
Salman Rushdie’s ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
When Salman Khan predicted his ‘Tiger Jodi’ with Katrina Kaif would go a long way: 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
Man held in Haryana’s Manesar for murdering friend over business rivalry
The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis accuses Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
Shehnaz Treasury recommends the top non-touristy things to do in Kodaikanal
Sara Ali Khan clicks selfie for fan who was having trouble with her phone, watch video
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate Independence Day at home, Akshay Kumar participates in rally. See photos
No stay on public welfare schemes, says Mahararashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Independence Day
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still