Sunday, December 13, 2020
Man shot by police after shooting at Manhattan cathedral

It’s unclear if the gunman was killed or if any others were injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

By: AP | New York | December 14, 2020 3:24:50 am
A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon.

