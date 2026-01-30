Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Man poses as FBI agent to try to free Luigi Mangione from jail, source says

A man from Minnesota allegedly tried to break Luigi Mangione out of jail by pretending to be an FBI agent, according to law enforcement sources quoted by ABC News.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readJan 30, 2026 11:27 AM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Luigi MangioneA man has been charged after allegedly attempting to secure the release of Luigi Mangione from a New York jail. (File Photo)

A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to secure the release of Luigi Mangione from a New York jail by impersonating a federal agent.

A man from Minnesota allegedly tried to break Luigi Mangione out of jail by pretending to be an FBI agent, according to law enforcement sources quoted by ABC News.

ABC News said Mark Anderson, 36, was charged on Thursday with impersonating a federal officer. Authorities say he arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn and claimed he had a court order to release Mangione.

Mangione is being held at MDC Brooklyn while he awaits both federal and state trials over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Anderson went to the intake area of the jail and said he had documents “signed by a judge” that allowed the release of a specific inmate. The complaint does not name Mangione, but sources told ABC News that Mangione was the person Anderson was trying to free.

Story continues below this ad

Federal prosecutors said that when Bureau of Prisons officers asked Anderson for his credentials, he showed them a Minnesota driving licence and “threw at the BOP officers numerous documents”.

Most Read
1We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  
2Russia invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks
3‘Try not tweeting racist stuff’: Indian-American billionaire’s comeback after Musk’s ‘half-Indian partner’ defence
4Donald Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US, expanding trade war 
5Imran Khan ‘incommunicado’: Jailed Pak’s ex-PM faces permanent vision loss as PTI claims medical neglect
6Etihad Rail plans to launch passenger train service in UAE soon: All about stations and onboard facilities

Anderson also told officers he had weapons in his bag. The complaint says the bag contained a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter. Anderson is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mangione is due back in court on Friday. The judge handling his federal case may decide whether the death penalty will remain an option if he is convicted.The case is unfolding under the current US administration led by the US President Donald Trump.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 30, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us