Man masturbates in front of Pakistan-origin UK lawmaker on London bus, hunt on for miscreant

In a harrowing incident, a man allegedly masturbated in front of a British parliamentarian while she was onboard a London bus last week. The Pakistan-origin member of Parliament, in a complaint to the police, said that she was completely “shocked and was feeling sick about it.”

“I was completely shocked and was feeling sick about it. He casually sat there. I didn’t know what to do with myself. Still feeling sick after reporting indecent sexual behaviour to @metpoliceuk on @TfL bus earlier!” British MP Naz Shah tweeted while tagging a video on reporting about unwanted sexual behaviour.

“It was really important for me to share the YouTube video,” she said. The Labour Party leader from Bradford West further stated that the man “had his bits hanging out” and was masturbating as she got off the bus, ANI reported.

She had reported the incident to the bus driver and the police upon reaching Whitehall, Central London, at 10.50 am on April 1.

The London Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Further details in the matter are awaited.