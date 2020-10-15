Man in jetpack spotted above LA airport, second sighting in two months

Traffic is seen near the Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters Photo: Bob Riha, File)

A crew member onboard a China Airlines flight spotted what appeared to be a man in a jetpack hovering around 6,500 feet above the ground near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday afternoon, less than two months after airport authorities received similar reports of jetpack sightings.

An air traffic controller, who also said he saw the man flying along the flight path, had to issue a warning to the commercial pilot who was just about to land at the airport, LA Times reported. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has alerted local law enforcement authorities and is investigating the recent sighting.

“The FBI is in contact with the FAA and is investigating multiple reports of what, according to witnesses, appeared to be an individual in a jetpack near LAX, including one today reported by a China Airlines crew,” FBI Los Angeles Field Office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told CNN on Wednesday.

Similar sightings have been reported over the last two months, prompting a more thorough investigation by law enforcement in the state.

On September 1, crew onboard an American Airlines flight reported a “guy in a jetpack” flying at the same altitude as the plane, at around 3,000 feet above Los Angeles International Airport. Around 10 minutes later, the crew of another airborne flight also spotted the man, CNN reported.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” the American Airlines pilot told air traffic controllers after the September sighting. “Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.”

In another recording obtained by CNN, a pilot from Jet Blue Airways told the control tower, “We just saw the guy pass us by in the jet pack.”

“Only in LA,” the air traffic controller is heard saying in response.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd