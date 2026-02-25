Man armed with ‘axe and knife’ arrested at Manchester Central Mosque during Ramadan prayers

According to Greater Manchester Police, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon. (File Photo)

A man has been arrested by the UK police after he entered the Manchester Central Mosque allegedly with an axe and a knife on Tuesday.

Police were called to Manchester mosque on Upper Park Road in Victoria Park, Rusholme around 8:40pm on Tuesday after reports suggested that two men were acting suspiciously.

According to greater Manchester Police, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. The person remains in police custody for questioning, while officers search for the second person.

A witness of the incident, according to The Guardian report, said the suspect was carrying an axe and as he entered the mosque, four people restrained him and hit him with a fire extinguisher. The mosque, in a statement, confirmed that the suspect was also carrying a hammer and a knife.

UK’s Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood acknowledged the incident in Manchester mosque and in a post on X said, “I am being kept updated about an incident last night at Manchester Central Mosque. My thoughts are with everyone who was there, at Ramadan prayers. My deepest thanks go to the volunteers for their quick thinking and bravery.”

Mahmood further added, “Greater Manchester Police are now leading the investigation – and must be allowed to pursue their work. Anyone who has any information should contact them on 101. There is no place for hatred in our country, and there never will be.”

UK PM Keir Starmer released a statement on the incident and said he was “concerned” by the news, adding: “I know this will be worrying for Muslim communities, especially during Ramadan, a time of peace and reflection.”

Videos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed heavy police presence outside the mosque in Manchester. On Wednesday morning, the mosque remained quiet.