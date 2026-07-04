‘We will not leave this nation’: Mamdani’s pro-immigrant speech on US’s 250th birthday

Zohran Mamdani used the US's 250th birthday to honour the city's immigrant history, offering a pointed contrast to Donald Trump's own address at Mount Rushmore the same day.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 4, 2026 07:05 AM IST First published on: Jul 4, 2026 at 07:05 AM IST
America 250 New YorkNew York Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States at City Hall. (Photo: AP)

New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani gave a speech on Friday to mark 250 years of the United States. He spoke from behind a desk once used by George Washington. Naturalised citizens stood around him as he spoke about the waves of immigrants who built the city over time.

Mamdani listed several groups, including Irish, Chinese, Jewish, Italian and Syrian immigrants, and said they helped shape New York despite facing government rules that tried to keep them out.

“Hundreds of thousands of Irish immigrants arrived with stomachs aching from a famine manufactured by imperial cruelty,” Mamdani said. “Chinese sailors settled in what is today Chinatown. Millions more traveled under the Statue of Liberty and through Ellis Island. Jewish people escaping pogroms, Italians fleeing poverty. Syrians seeking economic opportunity.

America 250 New York
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States at City Hall. (Photo: AP)

Mamdani was born in Uganda and moved to New York at the age of seven. He became a US citizen in 2018. In his speech, he said “you each hold a special power the power to determine what America means.”

Also read Why the US is marking 250 years in 2026 — and why it matters globally

He also spoke about what he sees as two different ideas of America. One, he said, is open to everyone. The other, he argued, only welcomes people with a certain background or skin colour. He warned against using division as a political tool and called it an old and cheap trick.

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Contrast with Trump’s Mount Rushmore address

Mamdani’s speech came just before Donald Trump’s own address at Mount Rushmore later that day, which was expected to include fireworks, military bands and flights by aircraft.

America 250 New York
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States at City Hall. (Photo: AP)

The report also points out that Mamdani skipped any mention of Christopher Columbus, choosing instead to credit explorers Giovanni da Verrazzano and Henry Hudson.

He furthermore appealed to patriotism but a form of it very different from the one Trump is bound to offer later on Friday.

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“Patriotism has never been about pretending our nation is without flaws,” the New York mayor said. “Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent. It is every march led under the heavy sun. It is every protest held a decade before its time. It is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it.”

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Also read What is ‘Semiquincentennial’? The word confusing internet ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

This came soon after several candidates backed by Mamdani won local elections, part of a wider trend of left-leaning wins in cities such as Philadelphia, Denver and Washington DC.

The celebration is expected to include fireworks, military bands, aviation flyovers and a salute to the six branches of the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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