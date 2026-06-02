Massive explosion rips through fireworks factory in Malta; 2 injured

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Massive explosion rips through fireworks factory in Malta; 2 InjuredThe first explosion was reported at around 6.34 am, followed by a second blast. (Credits: X/ Screen grab from NEXTA)
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A massive explosion was reported at a fireworks factory in Naxxar town of Malta, sending huge plumes of smoke in the air and leaving debris. The fire broke out at the Ta’ Lourdes fireworks factory in the northern part of the country, France-based news network Euro News reported, citing a local Maltese newspaper.

The first explosion was reported at around 6.34 am, followed by a second blast. Several smaller explosions continued after the initial denotations.

Two men sustained minor injuries in the incident. The injured individuals were reportedly working in nearby fields when the explosions occurred. No factory workers were present on the premises at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

Malta’s newly elected Prime Minister, Robert Abela, who was re-elected for a fourth term on Sunday, expressed his concern over the incident. “My thoughts are with the people affected by the explosion that occurred this morning,” Abela said in a social media post, as quoted by Euro News.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosions.

Myanmar industrial explosion

A day earlier, on May 31, Myanmar witnessed an industrial explosion when a building storing mining explosives detonated in Kaungtup village in the country’s northeast.

The blast reportedly killed at least 55 people and injured more than 100 others. The explosion destroyed around 200 homes in Kaungtup village and a further 100 houses in the neighbouring village of Pan Lone.

Among those killed were three Chinese nationals. Reports suggested that Chinese citizens were present at the site, which is located approximately three kilometres south of the China-Myanmar border.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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