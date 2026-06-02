Massive explosion rips through fireworks factory in Malta; 2 injured

A massive explosion was reported at a fireworks factory in Naxxar town of Malta, sending huge plumes of smoke in the air and leaving debris. The fire broke out at the Ta’ Lourdes fireworks factory in the northern part of the country, France-based news network Euro News reported, citing a local Maltese newspaper.

The first explosion was reported at around 6.34 am, followed by a second blast. Several smaller explosions continued after the initial denotations.

A powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Malta damaged residential buildings, cars, and other property in nearby areas. There is currently no information on fatalities or injuries. pic.twitter.com/LMxHGCVPxM — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 1, 2026

Two men sustained minor injuries in the incident. The injured individuals were reportedly working in nearby fields when the explosions occurred. No factory workers were present on the premises at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

Malta’s newly elected Prime Minister, Robert Abela, who was re-elected for a fourth term on Sunday, expressed his concern over the incident. “My thoughts are with the people affected by the explosion that occurred this morning,” Abela said in a social media post, as quoted by Euro News.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosions.

Myanmar industrial explosion

A day earlier, on May 31, Myanmar witnessed an industrial explosion when a building storing mining explosives detonated in Kaungtup village in the country’s northeast.

The blast reportedly killed at least 55 people and injured more than 100 others. The explosion destroyed around 200 homes in Kaungtup village and a further 100 houses in the neighbouring village of Pan Lone.

Among those killed were three Chinese nationals. Reports suggested that Chinese citizens were present at the site, which is located approximately three kilometres south of the China-Myanmar border.