Mali attacks: Gunfire, blasts rock Bamako and northern cities in suspected coordinated assault

Gunmen launched a wave of attacks across Mali early Saturday, hitting the capital Bamako and several northern and central cities in what authorities and witnesses described as a likely coordinated assault.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 25, 2026 04:42 PM IST
mali attacks,A Malian soldier stands in position with his weapon during an attack on Malis main military base Kati outside the capital Bamako, Mali April 25, 2026. (REUTERS)
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Gunmen reportedly launched a wave of attacks across Mali early Saturday, hitting the capital Bamako and several northern and central cities in what authorities and witnesses described as a likely coordinated assault. Mali’s army said in a statement that “unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain locations and barracks in the capital.” It added that soldiers were “currently engaged in eliminating the attackers.”

In a separate update, the army said unidentified “terrorist” groups had attacked multiple positions in the capital and elsewhere in the country, without specifying locations, and urged residents to remain calm as fighting continued.

Explosions, heavy gunfire reported in Bamako

Residents and journalists reported intense fighting in and around Bamako:

  • An Associated Press journalist heard sustained heavy weapons and automatic rifle fire near Modibo Keita International.
  • Airport, about 15 km from the city centre.
  • A helicopter was seen flying over nearby neighbourhoods.
  • A resident reported gunfire and three helicopters patrolling overhead.

A Reuters witness said two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard shortly before 6 am near the Kati military base, a key installation outside the capital, with soldiers blocking roads in the area.

Another resident said, “We hear gunfire towards the military camp. It’s not the airport itself, but the camp that secures the airport.”

Attacks spread to Kidal, Gao, Sevare

Reports of violence emerged from multiple regions, pointing to a broader, coordinated offensive:

  • Gunmen entered Kidal, with clashes reported between fighters and the army.
  • A resident in Gao said explosions and gunfire began early and continued into the morning.
  • Witnesses in Sevare also reported heavy gunfire.

A Gao resident described the intensity:

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“The force of the explosions is making the doors and windows of my house shake. I’m scared out of my wits.”

A resident in Kati near Bamako said he was woken by gunfire and explosions.

Rebel claims and uncertainty over responsibility

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Azawad Liberation Front, said on Facebook that its forces had taken control of several areas in Kidal and Gao. The claim could not be independently verified.

Reuters, citing security sources, reported that the al-Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) was involved. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility from JNIM or Islamic State in the Sahel Province.

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Long-running conflict and worsening security

Mali has faced years of instability driven by:

  • Islamist insurgencies linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
  • A separatist rebellion in the north led by Tuareg groups.
  • The collapse of a 2015 peace deal.

The country, along with Niger and Burkina Faso, has seen a surge in militant attacks over the past decade. Military leaders who seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021 had pledged to restore security, but violence has persisted. Analysts say attacks have increased even as the junta shifted alliances from Western partners to Russia for military support.

Strategic tensions and foreign involvement

The government under Assimi Goita has relied on Russian mercenary support while reducing cooperation with Western countries, though recent reports suggest renewed engagement with the United States on intelligence-sharing operations.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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