Mali attacks: Gunfire, blasts rock Bamako and northern cities in suspected coordinated assault
Gunmen launched a wave of attacks across Mali early Saturday, hitting the capital Bamako and several northern and central cities in what authorities and witnesses described as a likely coordinated assault.
Gunmen reportedly launched a wave of attacks across Mali early Saturday, hitting the capital Bamako and several northern and central cities in what authorities and witnesses described as a likely coordinated assault. Mali’s army said in a statement that “unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain locations and barracks in the capital.” It added that soldiers were “currently engaged in eliminating the attackers.”
In a separate update, the army said unidentified “terrorist” groups had attacked multiple positions in the capital and elsewhere in the country, without specifying locations, and urged residents to remain calm as fighting continued.
Explosions, heavy gunfire reported in Bamako
Residents and journalists reported intense fighting in and around Bamako:
An Associated Press journalist heard sustained heavy weapons and automatic rifle fire near Modibo Keita International.
Airport, about 15 km from the city centre.
A helicopter was seen flying over nearby neighbourhoods.
A resident reported gunfire and three helicopters patrolling overhead.
A Reuters witness said two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard shortly before 6 am near the Kati military base, a key installation outside the capital, with soldiers blocking roads in the area.
Another resident said, “We hear gunfire towards the military camp. It’s not the airport itself, but the camp that secures the airport.”
Attacks spread to Kidal, Gao, Sevare
Reports of violence emerged from multiple regions, pointing to a broader, coordinated offensive:
Gunmen entered Kidal, with clashes reported between fighters and the army.
A resident in Gao said explosions and gunfire began early and continued into the morning.
Witnesses in Sevare also reported heavy gunfire.
A Gao resident described the intensity:
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“The force of the explosions is making the doors and windows of my house shake. I’m scared out of my wits.”
A resident in Kati near Bamako said he was woken by gunfire and explosions.
Rebel claims and uncertainty over responsibility
Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Azawad Liberation Front, said on Facebook that its forces had taken control of several areas in Kidal and Gao. The claim could not be independently verified.
Reuters, citing security sources, reported that the al-Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) was involved. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility from JNIM or Islamic State in the Sahel Province.
The government under Assimi Goita has relied on Russian mercenary support while reducing cooperation with Western countries, though recent reports suggest renewed engagement with the United States on intelligence-sharing operations.
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