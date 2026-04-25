Mali attacks: Gunfire, blasts rock Bamako and northern cities in suspected coordinated assault

A Malian soldier stands in position with his weapon during an attack on Malis main military base Kati outside the capital Bamako, Mali April 25, 2026. (REUTERS)

Gunmen reportedly launched a wave of attacks across Mali early Saturday, hitting the capital Bamako and several northern and central cities in what authorities and witnesses described as a likely coordinated assault. Mali’s army said in a statement that “unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain locations and barracks in the capital.” It added that soldiers were “currently engaged in eliminating the attackers.”

In a separate update, the army said unidentified “terrorist” groups had attacked multiple positions in the capital and elsewhere in the country, without specifying locations, and urged residents to remain calm as fighting continued.

Explosions, heavy gunfire reported in Bamako

Residents and journalists reported intense fighting in and around Bamako: