scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Male or female title? Italy’s new PM Meloni stirs gender debate

Under RAI's corporate gender policy, the feminine form should be used whenever it exists, and "no colleague can therefore be obliged to use the masculine" to refer to Meloni, Usigrai said in a statement.

italy PM, Italy Meloni, Italay Meloni gender debate Indian ExpressItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rings the bell to signify the start of her first cabinet meeting, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, October 23, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS)

Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first woman prime minister, but she is choosing to refer to herself using the masculine form of her new title – sparking a debate on the issues of female empowerment and political correctness.

In Italian, names can take a masculine or feminine form and Meloni’s formal title of “Presidente del Consiglio” was preceded by the masculine article “il”, rather than the feminine “la”, in the first statement issued by her office on Sunday.

A letter from Meloni read out in parliament on Monday did likewise.

While a trailblazer for women in Italian politics, she heads a far-right party and is not known as a feminist: she opposes female quotas in boardrooms and parliament, arguing that women should rise to the top through merit, and appointed just six women to her 24-strong cabinet on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...Premium
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...

Her choice of definite article was criticised by Usigrai, the main trade union at state broadcaster RAI, as well as by Laura Boldrini, a feminist centre-left lawmaker and former speaker of the lower Chamber of Deputies who was always known as “la presidente” in that role.

Meloni’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under RAI’s corporate gender policy, the feminine form should be used whenever it exists, and “no colleague can therefore be obliged to use the masculine” to refer to Meloni, Usigrai said in a statement.

Advertisement

Boldrini linked the prime minister’s linguistic choice to the name of her party, Brothers of Italy (FdI).

“The first female prime minister goes by the masculine name … Is using the feminine form too much for the leader of FdI, a party that already omits Sisters from its name?” Boldrini tweeted.

The Accademia della Crusca, a guardian of the Italian language, has said using the feminine for positions held by women is the grammatically correct choice.

Advertisement

However, anyone who prefers to use the traditional masculine form, for ideological or generational reasons, has every right to do so, its president Claudio Marazzini told Italian news agency Adnkronos.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 09:27:24 pm
Next Story

Fire breaks out in east Delhi garment factory, no casualty

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement