5 Italians killed in scuba diving accident in the Maldives, ‘oxygen toxicity’ suspected

Five Italians died in the Maldives during a scuba diving accident in a deep underwater cave. Authorities conducted a high-risk search on Friday for the bodies of four divers, while the fifth diver’s body was recovered on Thursday. According to Maldivian presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef, the divers, were believed to have been exploring the cave when they went missing.

Four of them were part of a team from the University of Genoa: ecology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, research fellow Muriel Oddenino and marine biology graduate Federico Gualtieri. Gianluca Benedetti, the fifth victim, was a boat operations manager and diving instructor.