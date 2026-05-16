5 Italians killed in scuba diving accident in the Maldives, ‘oxygen toxicity’ suspected

Five Italians died in the Maldives during a scuba diving accident in a deep underwater cave. Authorities conducted a high-risk search on Friday for the bodies of four divers, while the fifth diver’s body was recovered on Thursday. According to Maldivian presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef, the divers, were believed to have been exploring the cave when they went missing.
Four of them were part of a team from the University of Genoa: ecology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, research fellow Muriel Oddenino and marine biology graduate Federico Gualtieri. Gianluca Benedetti, the fifth victim, was a boat operations manager and diving instructor.
The Italian Foreign Ministry said the divers “apparently died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters (164 feet)” in the Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. Shareef said, “The cave is so deep that divers, even with the best equipment, do not try to approach.”
L’Università di Genova esprime profondo cordoglio per l’improvvisa e tragica scomparsa di Monica Montefalcone, della figlia Giorgia Sommacal, di Muriel Oddenino e di Federico Gualtieri. https://t.co/hCtkkT8BZF
The Italian Foreign Ministry said that 20 other Italian nationals aboard the Duke of York yacht, from which the divers took off, are unharmed and receiving assistance from the Embassy of Italy in Sri Lanka.
Authorities deployed boats, aircraft, and dive teams to search the area but have not recovered the four bodies yet. The BBC reported a dive master suggesting that “oxygen toxicity” might have contributed to the deaths.
It is a condition caused by breathing oxygen at high partial pressures underwater, turning the gas toxic.
The Italian foreign ministry said, the cave is divided into three large rooms connected by narrow passages. Rescue divers have searched two rooms. The third one will be searched on Saturday.
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