Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Maldives hits out at US remarks over possible sanctions

Maldives hits out at US remarks over possible sanctions

Donald Trump's administration warned the Indian ocean archipelago on Thursday of possible sanctions if it doesn't reverse democratic backsliding and ensure free presidential elections on Sept. 23.

By: AP | Colombo | Published: September 8, 2018 2:10:17 pm
Maldives, US-Maldives, Donald Trump, US sactions Maldives on US sanctions, Yameen Abdul Gayoom, world news, Indian express news Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. (File photo)

The Maldives has hit out at the United States after it warned of possible sanctions against key officials of the Island nation if upcoming elections are not free and fair.

President Donald Trump’s administration warned the Indian ocean archipelago on Thursday of possible sanctions if it doesn’t reverse democratic backsliding and ensure free presidential elections on September 23.

The Maldives says it views the US statement as “as an act of intimidation, imposing undue influence on the democratic processes of a sovereign state.” It says such statements are not helpful.

The Maldives, known for its luxury resorts, became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule. However, it has lost much of its gains under President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who clamped down on critics.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement