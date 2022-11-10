scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

11 killed, including 8 Indians, in huge Maldives fire; relief work ongoing

The National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said that an evacuation centre has been set up in a nearby stadium.

Several people were reportedly killed in a fire in Male, Maldive. (Twitter/@liyaakujjaa)

As many as 11 people, including eight Indians, were reportedly killed in a massive fire in Male, the capital city of Maldives, Thursday.

The bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building that houses migrant workers, said news agency AFP quoting officials. It said that the fire appears to have originated from a vehicle repair garage on the ground floor of the burned structure. A fire department official said that it took four hours to put out the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission said that there are reports of Indian nationals among those killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities,” it said on Twitter.

The High Commission added that they can be reached at +9607361452 or +9607790701 for assistance.

The National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said that an evacuation centre has been set up in a nearby stadium.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

“NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male’. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support,” it said in a tweet.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:49:38 am
Next Story

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri announces follow-up to The Kashmir Files, calls it an ‘incredible true story’ that will be released in 11 languages

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement