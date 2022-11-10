11 killed, including 8 Indians, in huge Maldives fire; relief work ongoing

As many as 11 people, including eight Indians, were reportedly killed in a massive fire in Male, the capital city of Maldives, Thursday.

The bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building that houses migrant workers, said news agency AFP quoting officials. It said that the fire appears to have originated from a vehicle repair garage on the ground floor of the burned structure. A fire department official said that it took four hours to put out the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission said that there are reports of Indian nationals among those killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities,” it said on Twitter.

The National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said that an evacuation centre has been set up in a nearby stadium.

“NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male’. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support,” it said in a tweet.