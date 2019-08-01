Maldives ex-vice president Ahmed Adeeb arrested in Tuticorin

Former Maldives vice-president Ahmed Adeeb was reportedly arrested on Thursday from the port of Tuticorin for illegally entering the country. Adeeb reportedly came to Tuticorin on board an Indian vessel that returned from Maldives.

A district police official said he had no information to ascertain if Adeeb’s visit had the sanction of competent authorities and the vessel was permitted to berth, PTI reported. Police said Adeeb was being questioned by central agencies.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they were trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. “We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true,” he said.

Adeeb, who left the Maldives on July 27, is facing trial in many terror, money laundering cases.

(More details awaited)