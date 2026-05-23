‘No way out’: Missing equipment and a deadly ‘sand wall illusion’ trapped 5 Italian divers in Maldives cave

This image released by the Maldives President's Media Division, shows divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives. (Photo: AP)

A member of the international team that recovered the bodies of five Italian divers in the Maldives has said the group did not have “optimal” equipment during their fatal cave dive. The divers went missing after entering a deep underwater cave in Vaavu Atoll earlier this month.

Four bodies were discovered together in a remote chamber of the cave days after the incident, while the first victim had been located shortly after the group disappeared.

What rescuers said

Finnish diver Sami Paakkarinen, who was part of the recovery team, told Italian media that the conditions inside the cave were “very deep” and “very challenging”. He noted that the divers appeared to lack essential cave-diving gear.

“The equipment we found them with wasn’t optimal. They weren’t using underwater caving gear,” he said.

Paakkarinen also questioned why the group entered the cave without a guide rope or reel — a critical safety tool used to navigate complex underwater environments.

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“It’s not very wise to do so without a safety line… in most cave diving accidents, the main cause is human error,” he added.

The incident took place on 14 May at a cave roughly 60 metres deep in Vaavu Atoll, about 100km south of the Maldivian capital, Malé. Authorities said weather conditions were rough at the time, with warnings issued for boats and fishermen in the area.

The victims included:

Professor Monica Montefalcone

Research fellow Muriel Oddenino

Student Giorgia Sommacal

Graduate Federico Gualtieri

Diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti

Some members of the group were in the Maldives conducting research on climate change and marine biodiversity.

Rescue operation and additional death

The search and recovery effort involved both Maldivian and international divers. Tragically, a Maldivian rescue diver, Staff Sgt Mohamed Mahdhee, died during the operation after becoming unconscious underwater.

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This image released by the Maldives President’s Media Division, shows divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, Saturday, May 15, 2026. (Maldives President’s Media Division via AP)

Authorities have described the incident as one of the worst diving accidents in the Maldives. While early indications point to possible human error, officials say a full investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

The bodies of the victims are expected to be repatriated to Italy, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies)