Monday, October 15, 2018
Malaysian PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim takes oath as lawmaker

Anwar, 71, was designated as successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after the two men set aside a bitter feud and united to capture a stunning victory in May's general election.

By: AP | Kuala Lumpur | Published: October 15, 2018 9:59:00 am
Malaysia Prime Minister, oath ceremony, swearing-in ceremony, Anwar Ibrahim, World news, Indian Express news Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim was sworn as a lawmaker at the parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Monday, (AP Photo)

Malaysian Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim has taken his oath as a lawmaker, marking his return to active politics three years after he was imprisoned for sodomy in a charge critics said was politically motivated.

The swearing-in ceremony in parliament Monday followed Anwar’s huge win in a by-election Saturday in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson. The seat was vacated after a lawmaker from his party quit to pave the way for Anwar’s political comeback.

Anwar, 71, was designated as successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after the two men set aside a bitter feud and united to capture a stunning victory in May’s general election. Anwar was freed and received a royal pardon days after the polls. Mahathir has said he expects to step down in two years.

