Malaysia: Two women caned for ‘attempting lesbian sex’

The duo pleaded guilty last month to breaking the Islamic sharia law known as musahaqah. (Representational) The duo pleaded guilty last month to breaking the Islamic sharia law known as musahaqah. (Representational)

Two Malaysian Muslim women convicted under Islamic laws for attempting to have sex were caned on Monday, Reuters quoted government officials as saying. The women, aged 32 and 22, were given six strokes from a light rattan cane on their backs by female prison officers at the Sharia High Court in Kuala Terengganu in front of about 100 people.

It was the first conviction for same-sex relations and the first time a caning had been carried out in public in the state, Reuters quoted Satiful Bahri Mamat, a member of the Terengganu state executive council, as saying. Satiful said the punishment was “not intended to torture or injure but to serve as a lesson to society”. The caning of women is banned under civil law but allowed under Islamic laws in some states.

However, the act was slammed by rights activists as a “grave miscarriage of justice”, AFP reported, and it comes amid concerns around growing intolerance towards the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Malaysia.

The women were arrested in April by enforcement officers after they were found in a car attempting to engage in sexual acts at a public square in northern Terengganu state, one of the country’s most conservative areas.

The duo pleaded guilty last month to breaking the Islamic sharia law known as musahaqah – which bans lesbian sex – and were sentenced to lashing and a fine of $800. They face up to four months imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

The activists have criticised some government officials for making homophobic remarks in recent weeks. Recently, Malaysia’s Islamic affairs minister ordered pictures of LGBT activists to be removed from a public exhibition, while a transgender woman was brutally attacked in the southern state of Negeri Sembilan.

Gwen Lee, Amnesty International’s Malaysia head, slammed the punishment as “cruel and unjust”. “Malaysia must end the use of caning and repeal the laws that impose these torturous punishments completely,” she said.

Calling it an “appalling day” for human rights in Malaysia, another activist called the act atrocious. “To inflict this brutal punishment on two people for attempting to engage in consensual, same-sex relations is an atrocious setback on the government’s efforts to improve its human rights records,” Reuters quoted Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Amnesty’s Malaysia researcher, as saying.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd