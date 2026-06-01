Why Malaysia barred under-16s from social media accounts, unveiled big fines for platforms

Malaysia on Monday began enforcing a nation-wide ban on social media accounts for children younger than 16, joining a growing number of countries seeking to tighten online safety protections for minors.
Under the new rules, social media platforms with at least eight million users in the country — including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube — must introduce age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts, according to Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission.
The regulator said age verification for existing users will be implemented progressively over the next six months. Users identified as being under-16 will be given one month to download or transfer their data, including photos and videos, before restrictions, account suspensions or other enforcement measures are applied.
Companies that fail to comply with the new requirements could face penalties of up to 10 million ringgit (about $2.5 million), according to the regulator. Parents whose children manage to bypass the restrictions will not face penalties.
Why Malaysia banned children under 16 from social media?
As per a report by the Associated Press, the Malaysian government said the measures are aimed at protecting children from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features designed to encourage excessive use. It added that the rules are not intended to prevent children from accessing digital technology but to strengthen safeguards in the online environment.
The move comes amid increasing global scrutiny of social media’s impact on children’s mental health and online safety. Countries including Australia, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced or announced similar age-based restrictions, while Britain, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are exploring comparable measures.
Countries that have announced age based restriction
Many countries including Australia, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children’s access to social media. Countries including Britain, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are also studying or developing similar approaches.
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The regulator said the rules are not intended to prevent children from accessing digital technology, as per the AP report.
“These measures help strengthen the protection of children in the online environment, while providing added reassurance to parents in navigating increasingly complex digital risks,” the regulator said.
What are the concerns
Cautioning that Malaysia’s blanket under-16 ban could drive teenagers into unregulated corners of internet, Clara Koh, Meta’s director of public policy for Southeast Asia, had said in April that Meta has already launched “teen accounts” for those under 18 that limits contact, screen time and exposure to inappropriate content.
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