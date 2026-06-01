Why Malaysia barred under-16s from social media accounts, unveiled big fines for platforms

Platforms with over 8 million local users must now enforce strict age checks to protect minors, shifting the legal burden of safety directly onto tech giants. (Pixabay/ Representational Image)

Malaysia on Monday began enforcing a nation-wide ban on social media accounts for children younger than 16, joining a growing number of countries seeking to tighten online safety protections for minors.

Under the new rules, social media platforms with at least eight million users in the country — including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube — must introduce age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts, according to Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The regulator said age verification for existing users will be implemented progressively over the next six months. Users identified as being under-16 will be given one month to download or transfer their data, including photos and videos, before restrictions, account suspensions or other enforcement measures are applied.