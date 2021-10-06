WHO experts back first-ever vaccine against Malaria

Updated: October 6, 2021 9:46:11 pm
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on children in Africa, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
LIVE: Media briefing with @DrTedros on #malaria vaccine recommendations. #EndMalaria https://t.co/c5OjRTRPlK
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 6, 2021
The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO’s top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-