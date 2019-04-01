Toggle Menu
Major airlines face technical glitch, flights delayed at airports in NYC, Chicago, Atlantahttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/major-airlines-face-technical-glitch-flights-delayed-at-airports-in-ny-chicago-5652996/

Major airlines face technical glitch, flights delayed at airports in NYC, Chicago, Atlanta

Earlier, carriers had reported problems through their social media accounts, with United Airlines saying it was unable to create paperwork as a result.

Major airlines face technical glitch, flights delayed at airports in NYC, Chicago, Atlanta
The No. 1 US carrier American Airlines said the outage was affecting regional carriers nationwide. 

US airlines were hit by system-wide computer outages on Monday related to problems with the Aerodata planning weight and balance program, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

After reporting problems along with several major peers, however, Southwest Airlines Co said on Twitter that it had received word that the problem had already been resolved and that systems would be back up soon.

Earlier, carriers had reported problems through their social media accounts, with United Airlines saying it was unable to create paperwork as a result.

The No. 1 US carrier American Airlines said the outage was affecting regional carriers nationwide.

Canada’s Alaska Air Group Inc also said on its social media account that it was experiencing a system-wide outage.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 How both women accused of murdering Kim Jong Un's brother, Kim Jong Nam, were let off
2 Kim Jong Nam murder: Chronology of key events
3 Vietnam woman charged with murder of Kim Jong Un's brother escapes death penalty