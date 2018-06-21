Maithripala Sirisena vows to stop Lanka from returning to dictatorship

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (AP Photo/File) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (AP Photo/File)

President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday vowed that he will not allow authoritarian rule in Sri Lanka and will uphold democratic and civil freedoms his government has ushered in after coming to power in 2015.

Sirisena’s remarks came after a leading Buddhist monk yesterday urged Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, brother of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to become the next president succeeding Sirisena.

“They call me a weak leader who is not firm enough… Those who demand dictators and even military rulers I will say I will not allow that to happen,” Sirisena said. “We restored full freedom for everyone especially for the media which is being abused right now,” he said at Nikaweratiya, a north western town.

Noting that some have made calls for a dictatorial leadership, Sirisena said his government had ushered in a new era of democratic and civil freedoms after having defeated Rajapaksa in 2015. Leading priest Vendaruwe Upali told Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, “as clergy we feel the country needs a religious leader, some people have described you a Hitler”.

Upali said Gotabhaya, who as the powerful defence ministry secretary spearheaded the military campaign against the LTTE, should become the next presidential candidate with Mahinda Rajapaksa’s blessings.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has been the president twice cannot constitutionally contest again for the presidency.

His brothers, Chamal, Basil and Gotabhaya are being thought of as next presidential challenger to Sirisena in 2020.

