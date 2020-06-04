Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington vandalised during George Floyd protests

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC covered after it was desecrated by protesters.(Source: Twitter/@ANI) Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC covered after it was desecrated by protesters.(Source: Twitter/@ANI)

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi located outside the Indian embassy in Washington D.C. was vandalised by a group of people allegedly involved in the protests against the custodial killing of African American George Floyd, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The statue was allegedly spray painted with profanities, locals in the area told ANI.

Ken Juster, the US Ambassador to India, has since apologised for the incident. “So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better,” Juster tweeted earlier today.

So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better. — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 4, 2020

Soon after the incident took place, the statue was covered with protective cloth and an investigation was launched by local authorities.

A wave of protests spread across the United States following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis policeman David Chauvin pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

In Washington D.C., multiple clashes between law enforcement authorities and protesters were reported across the national capital. Earlier, tensions flared near the White House after demonstrators knocked down multiple security barricades and pushed against crowds of policemen and secret service officials, as per reports. Trucks carrying National Guard soldiers were deployed on Saturday in an attempt to disperse the protesters gathered all over Washington.

