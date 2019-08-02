Tsunami warning in Indonesia after 6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra

A strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia on Friday, the US Geological Survey(USGS) reported. However, there were no immediate details regarding any loss of life or property.

Advertising

A Tsunami warning was issued in Indonesia after the quake but India was safe, an MoES official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We had issued a tsunami alert after the earthquake. We have now issued an advisory that there is no tsunami threat to India due to the earthquake,” said S S C Shenoi, the director of the Hyderabad-based INCOIS said.

(With PTI inputs)