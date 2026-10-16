Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, no tsunami alert issued

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Friday, October 16, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, according to Reuters.

The tremors struct 140km (about 87 miles) deep, and its epicentre was about 123km south-west of the town of Vilyuchinsk. No immediate tsunami alert was issued. US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no danger”. There were no immediate details of damages or casualties.

The EMSC said the quake was recorded at around 3.35pm local time. Reuters reported that the quake was 140km deep, which means it began far below the surface.

The EMSC put the epicentre about 123km south-west of Vilyuchinsk.

No tsunami alert

No tsunami alert was issued after the quake. The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger. It said there were no immediate details of any damage or injuries.

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Japan’s mistaken warning

BNO News, said Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) wrongly issued an early warning that estimated a magnitude 9.9 quake and forecast strong shaking across much of the country. The agency’s actual reading was 6.9.

If the warning had been correct, it would have been the strongest quake ever recorded, Moneycontrol said. The largest quake measured by instruments is the 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile, at magnitude 9.5.

Kamchatka and the Ring of Fire

Kamchatka lies on Russia’s Pacific coast. It is part of the Ring of Fire, a belt around most of the Pacific Ocean where quakes and volcanic eruptions are common because of the movement of tectonic plates.

In July last year, a magnitude 8.8 quake off the coast of the region caused a tsunami that swept part of a coastal village into the sea.