Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, no tsunami alert issued

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A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, the EMSC said. No tsunami alert was issued, and there were no immediate details of damage or casualties.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 16, 2026 11:35 AM IST First published on: Oct 16, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
EarthquakeEarthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, EMSC says. (Representational)

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Friday, October 16, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, according to Reuters.

The tremors struct 140km (about 87 miles) deep, and its epicentre was about 123km south-west of the town of Vilyuchinsk. No immediate tsunami alert was issued. US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no danger”. There were no immediate details of damages or casualties.

The EMSC said the quake was recorded at around 3.35pm local time. Reuters reported that the quake was 140km deep, which means it began far below the surface.

The EMSC put the epicentre about 123km south-west of Vilyuchinsk.

No tsunami alert

No tsunami alert was issued after the quake. The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger. It said there were no immediate details of any damage or injuries.

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Japan’s mistaken warning

BNO News, said Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) wrongly issued an early warning that estimated a magnitude 9.9 quake and forecast strong shaking across much of the country. The agency’s actual reading was 6.9.

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If the warning had been correct, it would have been the strongest quake ever recorded, Moneycontrol said. The largest quake measured by instruments is the 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile, at magnitude 9.5.

Kamchatka and the Ring of Fire

Kamchatka lies on Russia’s Pacific coast. It is part of the Ring of Fire, a belt around most of the Pacific Ocean where quakes and volcanic eruptions are common because of the movement of tectonic plates.

In July last year, a magnitude 8.8 quake off the coast of the region caused a tsunami that swept part of a coastal village into the sea.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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