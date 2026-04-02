Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes near Ternate, Indonesia, USGS says

The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational)

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Northern Molucca Sea off the ⁠coast ​of Ternate, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey ​said, ​triggering a tsunami warningfor ⁠neighouring countries.

The quake was at a ‌depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS added.

The US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami ⁠waves were ⁠possible within 1,000 km of ⁠the epicenter ‌along ​coasts of Indonesia, Philippines ‌and Malaysia.

The epicenter of the quake ‌was ​about ​120 ​km from the city of Ternate, ​in Indonesia’s North Maluku ⁠province, which has a population of over ‌205,000, ⁠according to USGS.