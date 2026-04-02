Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes near Ternate, Indonesia, USGS says

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Northern Molucca Sea off the coast of Ternate, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warningfor neighouring countries.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS added.
The US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 km of the epicenter along coasts of Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.
The epicenter of the quake was about 120 km from the city of Ternate, in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, which has a population of over 205,000, according to USGS.