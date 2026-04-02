Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes near Ternate, Indonesia, USGS says

The ⁠quake ‌was at ​a ‌depth of ‌10 ​km (6.21 ​miles), ​the ​USGS said.

By: Reuters
1 min readApr 2, 2026 04:53 AM IST First published on: Apr 2, 2026 at 04:38 AM IST
EarthquakeThe epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational)

 A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Northern Molucca Sea off the ⁠coast ​of Ternate, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey ​said, ​triggering a tsunami warningfor ⁠neighouring countries.

The quake was at a ‌depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS added.

The US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami ⁠waves were ⁠possible within 1,000 km of ⁠the epicenter ‌along ​coasts of Indonesia, Philippines ‌and Malaysia.

The epicenter of the quake ‌was ​about ​120 ​km from the city of Ternate, ​in Indonesia’s North Maluku ⁠province, which has a population of over ‌205,000, ⁠according to USGS. 

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