Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 15, 2026 05:10 AM IST First published on: Aug 15, 2026 at 04:49 AM IST
Indonesia EarthquakeA powerful magnitude 7.7 quake has struck off the coast of Indonesia. (Representational/File Photo)

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia early on Saturday morning, leading authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 7.7 in magnitude and hit the Flores region at 5:58am local time. The epicentre was about 68km north-northwest of the city of Ende, at a depth of 10km, the agency reported.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gave a similar reading, recording the quake at 4:58am local time (2158 GMT) at a depth of 35km. It said several aftershocks followed the main quake.

Indonesia’s geophysics agency, BMKG, issued an early tsunami warning for parts of the country. The agency told residents near the coast to move away from beaches and riverbanks and head to higher ground. Officials said they were watching tide gauges along the coast closely for any signs of change.

No deaths or damage have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Australia’s tsunami warning centre said that the earthquake poses no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

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Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a belt of volcanoes and fault lines that makes the country prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. It is made up of more than 17,000 islands.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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