Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Solomon islands: USGS

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Solomon islands: USGS

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) said the quake had not triggered any tsunami threat.

By: Reuters | Sydney | Published: December 20, 2016 10:34:25 am
Top News

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the second powerful tremor in the islands to Australia’s north in less than two weeks .

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) said the quake, which was centred some 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Kira Kira at a depth of s 44 km, had not triggered any tsunami threat.

It came less than two weeks after a powerful 7.8 earthquake struck off the Solomons, perched on the geologically active “Pacific Ring of Fire”, triggering a tsunami warning for a wide swath of the South Pacific that sent hundreds of villagers rushing to higher ground.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now